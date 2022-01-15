Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Cloudy with snow developing during the afternoon. Some sleet or freezing rain possible late. High near 35F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Windy at times with rain...changing to snow showers late. Low near 35F. ENE winds shifting to SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.