Following Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order Saturday lifting a statewide mask mandate for K-12 schools, Arlington County Public Schools announced the division won't be following suit.
Youngkin – the first Republican elected Virginia’s governor in more than a decade – issued a press release shortly after taking office listing 11 immediate executive orders. Among them was a promise "to empower Virginia parents in their children’s education and upbringing by allowing parents to make decisions on whether their child wears a mask in school."
In a news release Saturday, Arlington Public Schools said it will continue to require all staff and students to wear masks inside on school grounds and on buses.
"Universal mask use has proven effective in keeping COVID-19 transmission rates low in our schools and ensuring schools remain safe and open," the release said.
Arlington implemented its mask requirement this school year prior to former Gov. Ralph Northam’s K-12 mask mandate, and "we will continue to make decisions that prioritize the health, safety and wellbeing of our students and staff, following the guidance of local and national health professionals," the release said.
The division said current Virginia law requires school districts to provide in-person instruction while adhering to COVID-19 mitigation strategies set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The division also cited a February 2021 federal mask requirement for all forms of public transportation.
"Anyone riding a school bus is therefore required to wear a mask when riding on our school buses to prevent the spread of COVID-19," the release said.
Prince William County Public Schools have said they, too, will maintain mask requirements for now and will wait and see what comes from Richmond.
The new governor's order comes as a record 656 Virginians were being treated for COVID-19 in intensive care units Friday, with a near record number on ventilators. But a report from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association showed overall numbers continued to indicate the Omicron surge of the virus may be peaking across the state and in Northern Virginia.
