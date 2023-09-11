A crowd gathered outside the Ellen M. Bozman Government Center in Arlington this morning to honor the memory of the nearly 3,000 people that lost their lives from the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Police officers, firefighters elected officials and people passing by all took a moment of silence at 9:37 a.m., the same time American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon 22 years ago, killing 183 people.
“As we pause each year on this anniversary to remember, their families are reminded of their loss everyday,” said Arlington County Fire Department Capt. David Santini at the ceremony.
On that day, members of the Arlington County fire and police departments responded to the scene at the Pentagon to care for the injured, help control the fire and handle the collapse of the building. One of those first responders was Arlington County Police Department Corp. Harvey Snook.
Snook responded to the initial call after the Pentagon was struck and continued working at the site for a week, recovering remains of victims and collecting evidence. He was diagnosed with cancer related to those efforts in 2014, and he passed from the cancer in 2016.
Santini went on to commemorate the sacrifices made by the military in response to the attacks.
“For the members of our military, Sept. 11 was the beginning of a new nation unbroken over 22 years, stretching to all corners of the world,” Santini said. “Since that day, just as with everyday throughout our nation’s history, these courageous men and women have answered the call of their country, sacrificing so much, and in some cases sacrificing all to protect our nation and the world from threats to our safety and security.”
The ceremony was concluded by the Arlington County Public Safety Combined Honor Guard placing a wreath to honor those who have passed.
“When we say ‘never forget,’ our remembrance must include the commitment of our nation’s armed forces,” Santini said. “Their enduring sacrifices will not go unrecognized.”
