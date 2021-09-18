Shoppers in Arlington County will soon have to pay for plastic bags at the checkout.
The Arlington County Board unanimously approved a 5-cent local tax on the use of disposable bags provided by grocery, convenience and drugstores during a vote on Saturday.
The Alexandria City County is also considering a 5-cent tax on plastic bags and holds its first public hearing on the ordinance on Saturday.
If passed, both the Arlington County and Alexandria tax will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022.
Neighboring Fairfax County adopted a 5-cent tax on disposable plastic shopping bags during a public hearing on Tuesday. It will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022.
Prince William County is in the process of drafting a similar ordinance.
The proposed tax, which was authorized by the Virginia State Assembly last year, is a part of state and nationwide initiatives to reduce litter and fund environmental programs.
Retailers would be compensated for the cost of collecting and remitting this tax under both the Arlington County and Alexandra ordinances.
Stores will be able to keep two cents out of every five cents collected on each disposable plastic bag in the first year. After the first year, the amount will decrease to one cent.
