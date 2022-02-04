An Arlington County Circuit Court has issued a temporary injunction blocking Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order promising parental choice on school masking from going into effect.

The ruling Friday afternoon by Judge Louise DiMatteo was in favor of seven school boards, including five from Northern Virginia, that had sued to stop the order.

In her ruling DiMatteo said Youngkin couldn’t singlehandedly override the school divisions and Senate Bill 1303, which instructs divisions to offer in-person learning while adhering to the maximum Centers for Disease Control guidance as “practicable." That bill was passed into law last year by the General Assembly and sunsets in August.

“Second, and most importantly, the efficacy of the Governor’s school mask policy contained in EO2 [Executive Order 2] does not bear upon whether he has the authority to issue it,” DiMatteo wrote. “The single issue before the Court is whether the Governor, via his emergency powers, can override the decision of local school boards delegated to them under SB1303. On this pivotal point, the Court concludes that the Governor cannot.”

Youngkin promised to appeal the ruling and attempt to have the injunction lifted.

The school boards – from Alexandria, Arlington County, Fairfax County, Falls Church, Hampton, Prince William County and Richmond – issued a joint statement Friday afternoon saying the court had reaffirmed the state constitution by granting locally elected school boards the responsibility of supervising local education, with an eye toward an upcoming showdown in the Virginia Supreme Court.

“The lawsuit raises fundamental questions about the framework of public education in Virginia, as set out in the Virginia Constitution and by the General Assembly,” the statement reads, also citing SB1303. “Prior to today’s decision, Virginia school boards were placed in a legally untenable position – faced with an executive order in conflict with the state constitution and state law. That conflict has also put the health and safety of our students and staff at risk, as the Omicron variant continues to affect Virginia localities. We are confident that the court will soon come to the right decision to resolve this pressing matter.”

DiMatteo wrote that while Youngkin has broad power authority under emergency powers granted to him by the General Assembly, the school boards were still right to follow SB1303.

“While the General Assembly has granted to the Governor significant and sweeping general powers to address an emergency, when confronted with a specific statute addressing the manner in which in-person learning can resume and directs local school boards to follow the guidance of the CDC … it does not follow that the Governor, even in an emergency, can direct the School Boards to ignore the General Assembly’s deference to CDC guidance and to abandon their considered determination about what is practicable regarding those mitigation strategies,” the judge wrote.

In a statement, Fairfax County Public Schools said, "We look forward to a day in the not too distant future when universal mask-wearing is no longer needed as part of our layered health mitigation strategies in order to keep our schools open for in-person learning, but that day is not yet here.”

Victoria LaCivita, a spokesperson for Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, said in a statement that Miyares and Youngkin will appeal the ruling.

“By empowering parents with an opt-out option for face masks, Governor Youngkin is simply using the same executive powers used by Governor Northam to alter our response to the same pandemic. We are disappointed that the trial court did not fully agree with our interpretation of the law and we are preparing to appeal today’s ruling,” she added.

Meanwhile, the governor's office has also asked to join a lawsuit filed by a group of parents in Loudoun County Circuit Court against the Loudoun School Board for continuing to enforce its mask mandate despite Youngkin's order.