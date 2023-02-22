Arlington County police are seeking possible additional victims of a 94-year-old man charged earlier this month with sex offenses against children.
On Feb. 10 at 6:25 p.m., police were called to investigate after a witness reported seeing a "suspicious incident between the known suspect and a child inside a residence along Columbia Pike," Arlington police said in a news release.
The witness confronted the suspect, who then left the home. The witness subsequently contacted police.
During the course of the investigation, detectives determined the suspect inappropriately touched the child, the release said.
Additionally, detectives identified an adult female victim who reported having been touched inappropriately by the suspect in 1999 when she was a child.
As a result of the investigation, detectives obtained warrants for Adolfo Zambrano, 94, of Arlington, and he was taken into custody on the evening of Feb. 16.
Zambrano was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery, the release said. He was held without bond at the Arlington jail.
Anyone with past inappropriate encounters with the suspect or who has additional information related to the investigation is asked to contact Detective H. Molina at 703-228-4208 or hmolina@arlingtonva.us. Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).
(1) comment
glad they got this sicko off the streets. Bury this thug beneath the jail
