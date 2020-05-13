A 51-year-old Arlington man has been charged with concealing a dead body after police investigating "suspicious circumstances," found a corpse in a home in the 200 block of N. Piedmont Street on May 8.
Officers were called to the address about 4:45 p.m. and developed information about a possible deceased person inside, Arlington police said in a news release.
Officers established a perimeter, secured a search warrant and entry into the residence was made by members of the SWAT team. Once inside, an adult male was located deceased, police said. The condition of the body indicated the man had been dead for several days.
The man's cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The identity of the man is being withheld pending proper identification and notification of next of kin.
On Tuesday, Arlington police charged Roscoe James Shaw, 51, of Arlington, with concealment of a dead body, police said. He is jailed without bond as the investigation continues.
