A 92-year-old Arlington man died as a result of injuries from a crash Sept. 24 crash on Leesburg Pike.
Fairfax police say Donald Buzzell, 92, was driving a 1997 Mercury Marquis eastbound on Leesburg Pike about 3:30 p.m. when his vehicle hit two cars that were stopped in front of him in traffic.
The crash contributed to an additional three vehicles being hit, and all were initially stopped in traffic.
Buzzell was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were considered to be not life threatening, but detectives were notified the following day that Buzzell had died.
One other person was taken to an area hospital for injuries that were not life threatening. Speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash.
