Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder is possible early. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.