An Arlington man has been charged with animal cruelty after police say he threw two dogs from a balcony in the 1400 block of N. Taft Street on Monday.
Officers were called to the scene about 2:30 p.m., and learned that others had found the dogs and taken them to area animal hospitals, where both died of their injuries.
Officers made contact with the suspect at his home and took him into custody without incident, police said.
Zachary Hanson, 26, was charged with two counts of animal cruelty and held without bond.
(1) comment
They should throw this fool out of a high rise building.
