A 54-year-old Arlington man was killed Saturday in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 south in Carolina County.
Police were called to the wreck at the 107 mile marker at 7 p.m. A 2010 Ford F 150 driven by Jerich Shellington, 48, of Fredericksburg was traveling northbound I-95 when he crossed the center median into the southbound lanes of I-95, Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
Shellington then struck a 2004 Honda Pilot driven by John D. Bonfield, 54, of Arlington, head on. The impact forced the Honda Pilot to strike a 2007 Honda Accord driven by Michael Downey, 41, of Mechanicsville, Geller said.
Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt.
"Unfortunately, Bonfield succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene," Geller said.
Shellington was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Downey sustained minor injuries, but was not transported to the hospital.
Speed is being considered one of the causal factors into the crash, Geller said.
The crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team.
