Following the U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, Arlington National Cemetery has increased security and is implementing 100% ID checks at all entrances.
All visitors 16 and older, including pedestrians, drivers and passengers, must present a valid state or government issued photo identification upon entering the historic cemetery.
Visitors include all funeral attendees, tourists, and personnel on official business. School group leaders and tour guides must also present the required identification.
Visitors 16 and 17 years old may present a school issued identification for entry.
"We ask for your patience as this will create longer than usual delays," the cemetery said in a news release.
Cemetery officials are reminding all visitors to add a few extra minutes to their travel times when visiting the cemetery.
"Physical Security is everyone's responsibility. We ask you to stay especially vigilant and remember to report any suspicious activity to the JBM-HH Watch Desk: 703-588-2800/2801."
