Arlington County Police Chief Murray “Jay” Farr will retire Sept. 4 after 30 years with the agency.
Farr has served as police chief since May 2015, focusing on community engagement, transportation safety, and crime prevention and control. Farr also launched the Arlington Restaurant Initiative, a partnership between the county, businesses and the community to offer a safe destination for nightlife and entertainment.
“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the residents, businesses, and visitors of Arlington County”, Farr said in a statement. “I am incredibly proud of our officers and their efforts to maintain a high level of public safety across our community.”
In addition to his role as chief of police, he served in a variety of positions in the Arlington Police Department, including assignments as deputy chief for systems management, operations and criminal investigations. He also served as Arlington County Acting Deputy County Manager. Farr has also been an active member of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, serving as the Chair of the Police Chief Committee.
“On behalf of all county board members, I want to thank Chief Farr for his years of exemplary service in one of the toughest jobs, chief of police. Jay has guided our police force into 21st Century community policing,” said Board Chair Libby Garvey. “He has made ACPD one of the most respected police departments in the region and positioned us well to work with our community as we transition into the next era of policing and public safety that makes everyone feel safe.”
Prior to joining the ACPD in 1990, Farr worked with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service where he conducted complex criminal investigations concerning fraud against the United States government. He is also a U.S. Marine veteran, where he served with the Presidential helicopter unit.
Farr earned both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from George Mason University. He has participated in advanced educational programs at the Naval Post Graduate School Center for Defense and Homeland Security, the FBI National Academy, and the Senior Institute for Police Management, a collaborative program with Boston University and the John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University. Chief Farr serves as an Adjunct Professor at George Mason University, where he teaches a curriculum of criminal justice and emergency management for law enforcement. He is also a graduate of Leadership Arlington.
The Arlington County Manager will be launching a national recruitment effort for a new chief of police this fall. Initial steps will seek input from the community and there will be no final decision until sometime after the work of the newly formed Police Practice Group (PPG) is completed in December.
(1) comment
Can the County Board / County Manager mandate that the next Chief lives in Arlington?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.