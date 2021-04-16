The Arlington County Police Department is investigating an assault with strangulation in the Colonial Village neighborhood on Tuesday evening.
At 7:08 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1800 block of N. Uhle Street for the report of an assault in progress.
The victim told police she was walking in the area when an unknown male approached her from behind and put a rope or cord tightly around her neck, police said in a news release.
The victim attempted to pull the object loose and fell to the ground with the suspect over her. The suspect then began to strangle her with his hands and stopped the attack when two witnesses arrived in the area, police said.
He fled the scene on foot wasn't found in a police search of the area. The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The attacker was described as Black, light-skinned, in his late teens to early 20s, about 5’6 with a thin build. He was wearing frayed blue jeans, a black zip up jacket with red accents on the sleeves, a tan or beige shirt underneath and a black baseball hat.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us. Information may also be reported anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).
Arlington has a program called "Complete Streets" whereby streets and sidewalks are re-purposed as recreation spaces for infill redevelopment, since the County won't buy parcels of open space when they become available (e.g., Rouse Estate) and existing open space becomes dedicated sports and recreation space e.g., lighted soccer fields. Consequently, an increasing number of people from everywhere are seen in residential neighborhoods. Arlington policing is almost completely reactive and police typically arrive on the scene after a crime suspect is long gone, as one can see from weekly crime reports published here.
Unsurprising. I see many strangers in my residential neighborhood using the streets and sidewalks for recreation, or just wandering around. I almost never see ACPD in my neighborhood, except when they are driving through at the speed limit.
