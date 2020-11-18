Arlington County police are searching for a man who twice sexually assaulted and attempted to hold a woman against her will Wednesday at a business on Wilson Boulevard.
The first incident happened at 10:32 a.m. in the 4200 block of Wilson Boulevard. The victim was cleaning a bathroom inside of a business at 9:47 a.m. when a man approached her and requested to use it, police said in a news release.
As the victim attempted to move away from the stall, the man blocked her path, began to push her inside and slapped her buttocks. The victim resisted and attempted to call for help, at which point the suspect backed off and left the area on foot, police said.
Then at 10:13 a.m., the victim was at a nearby closet when she heard noise in the area of the bathroom. As the victim went to investigate, she observed the suspect in the bathroom again, police said.
The suspect blocked her path, pushed her back towards the closet, and again slapped her buttocks. He then pushed her further into the closet, grabbed her neck, and attempted to close the door to the closet behind them. The victim resisted and began to call for help, at which point the suspect fled, police said.
Arriving officers canvased the area with negative results. The suspect is described as Black, in his 20’s, approximately 5’10”-6’2”, and 170-190 lbs., with a full beard, wearing a white hat, blue jeans, gray winter coat, and white sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective H. Molina of the Arlington County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at hmolina@arlingtonva.us or 703-228-4208. Information may also be provided to the Arlington County Police Tip Line at ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us, or the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).
Keep letting criminals out. This is what you will get.
