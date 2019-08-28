Arlington police say officers exchanged fire with a 47-year-old Washington, D.C., man who forced his way into a Crystal City office and assaulted a woman in what detectives are characterizing a domestic incident.
The man, identified as Mumeet Muhammed, and the victim both suffered gunshot wounds in the confrontation, which happened about noon in the 1500 block of Crystal Drive, police said. Both are expected to survive.
Police have issued warrants charging Muhammed with aggravated malicious wounding, felon in possession of a firearm and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Police say the investigation remains active and ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Henretty of the Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit at 703-228-4237 or mhenretty@arlingtonva.us.
Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).
