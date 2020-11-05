The Arlington County Police Department is urging the public to be cautious when removing political signs after razor blades were found taped to one Wednesday afternoon.
A woman was cut by the razor blades after removing signs from the median of George Mason Drive between Yorktown Boulevard and Four Mile Run Drive between noon and 3 p.m., police said in a news release.
When she brought the signs back to a family member's home and was separating a sign from the metal base, she was cut by razor blades taped to the bottom of the sign, police said. The victim suffered minor injuries which did not require medical treatment.
As of Thursday, no other reports of similar incidents have been reported in Arlington County.
The case remains an active criminal investigation and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Tip Line at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us. Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).
The Arlington County Police Department encourages community members to inspect signage before and after they are removed from the public right-of-way and private property. If you observe signs of tampering, report for investigation by calling the Emergency Communications Center at 703-558-2222 or 9-1-1 in an emergency.
