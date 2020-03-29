The Arlington Health District on Sunday reported its first two deaths related to COVID-19.
The first patient was a 72-year-old with chronic medical conditions, who had been ill with COVID-19 for a few weeks. The second was a 60-year-old with chronic medical conditions, who was confirmed to have COVID-19 last week. The close contacts of both patients have been identified.
“We are saddened by the deaths of two Arlington County residents related to COVID-19. Our hearts go out to their loved ones,” said Arlington Health District Director Dr. Reuben Varghese.
Six Northern Virginia residents have now died from complications related to coronavirus. Fairfax County has reported two deaths, and Loudoun and Prince William counties have reported one apiece.
Overall, 22 deaths have been reported across the state, the Virginia Department of Health said Sunday. It was not immediately clear whether those numbers included the two Arlington patients.
The state has reported 84 confirmed cases of the disease in Arlington, among 890 statewide.
“These deaths, along with the increasing numbers of coronavirus cases we are seeing in the region, are a reminder that we all must be vigilant to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus," Dr. Varghese said. "The health of our residents is our top priority and we know our residents and our community share that priority. We ask that everyone do their part to prevent germ spread: practice social distancing, wash your hands, and cover your coughs and sneezes.”
