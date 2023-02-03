Arlington County Public Schools will expand the availability of Narcan and increase substance abuse awareness efforts following the death of a Wakefield High School student.

Dr. Francisco Durán, superintendent of Arlington schools, addressed substance abuse and student safety issues during Thursday’s School Board meeting in response to events at Wakefield involving a student overdose on school grounds and a trespassing incident resulting in a school-wide lockdown.

The student, who was hospitalized after the overdose Tuesday, was confirmed to have died by Parent Teacher Student Association President Judith Davis.

“Say his name, Sergio Flores. He died. This kid is not going back to his family,” Davis said during public comment at the board meeting.

Drug overdoses have climbed nationwide, and deaths from overdoses are the leading cause of injury-related deaths in the country. The majority of overdose deaths come from opioid abuse, according to the CDC.

“One of the biggest threats is the opioid epidemic that is greatly impacting our youth nationally, and yes, here in Arlington,” Durán told board members. “It is in our community. It is in every community. It is a public health crisis.”

Durán underscored the need for more awareness among parents about signs of opioid abuse along with treatment and prevention. He outlined an action plan to expand the availability of Narcan, a medication used to reverse the effects of opioids, on school grounds.

Other parts of the plan involve launching a student-led social media campaign to educate peers on the dangers of fentanyl and opioid use, hiring additional substance abuse counselors and working with the Arlington Police Department to identify the sources of drug distribution.

School board member David Priddy, who is the liaison for Wakefield, addressed Durán with clasped hands. “I’m concerned that we’re not acting quick enough to take action now,” he said. “If it’s a fentanyl incident, then the likelihood that that’s not the only pill that’s laced is a likelihood.”

Arlington hosted a public training event Wednesday evening on administering Narcan for emergencies. The event received overwhelming attendance from community members in direct response to this week’s events, Priddy said.

“It took less than five minutes to understand how to help people in case of an overdose,” he added. “Every student needs this. Every parent needs this. All of our community members need this.”

School Board Vice Chair Cristina Diaz-Torres inquired about expanding the availability of Narcan to all classrooms and restrooms so that it is “as close away as hand sanitizer.”

Durán confirmed that Narcan is currently available in school nurses’ offices. The county is exploring costs to expand accessibility and training as part of its immediate action plan.

The School Board addressed another incident at Wakefield on Thursday afternoon after reports of a trespasser caused a school-wide lockdown and an increased police presence at the school. The incident prompted discussions about security protocols and the capacity to lock all classrooms.

Dr. John Mayo, chief operating officer of the school system, noted the ongoing initiative to upgrade lock systems for all schools over the coming months.

Parents, educators, advisory group leaders and community members stood before the board, frustrated about the week’s events and the reactive approach toward student health and safety.

“The lack of transparency around health and safety incidents is undermining parent confidence at APS [Arlington Public Schools],” Claire Noakes said on behalf of Arlington County Council of Parent Teacher Associations. “Keeping parents in the dark reduces our engagement at a time when we need to step up and provide more supervision, ask questions and sometimes seek professional help for our children.”

“Hearing about school safety for two minutes twice per month just isn’t enough,” said ​​Arlington Education Association President June Prakash. “Our greatest assets are our staff and students, and they are not OK.”