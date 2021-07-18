The Arlington Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Saturday to officially rename Route 29 to Langston Boulevard within county boundaries.
Route 29 in Arlington runs from North Lynn Street to the western border of the county with the City of Falls Church.
The renaming of Route 29, known as Lee Highway throughout the County, comes after the Lee Highway Alliance working group of residents and business owners underwent an effort to determine a name that "better reflects Arlington County’s values, promotes equity, and is welcoming to all people who work on, live on, and/or visit the corridor," the county said in a news release.
The working group created an objective set of evaluation criteria to ensure that the public process of selecting a name was transparent, inclusive, and reflected a commitment to the values of public engagement in Arlington, the release said.
With the new name of Langston Boulevard, costs for new signage are estimated at $300,000, subject to final design and determination by the Virginia Department of Transportation.
