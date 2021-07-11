A 63-year-old woman was killed in a Friday evening crash in Arlington.
At 5:13 p.m., police were dispatched to the report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries at Arlington Boulevard and N. Manchester Street.
Upon arrival, medics extricated a passenger from one of the involved vehicles and took her to an area hospital in critical condition, Arlington police said in a news release. She later died of her injuries.
The driver of that vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the passenger of the other vehicle was hospitalized in critical but stable condition, the release said.
The woman killed has been identified as Marilou Jocson, 63, of Arlington, police said.
This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective S. Lafley at Slafley@arlingtonva.us or 703-228-4052. Information may also be reported anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).
