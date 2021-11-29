State police are investigating a fatal fire in Augusta County that killed a woman from Arlington.
The fire department was alerted to the blaze at 8:42 a.m. Sunday. When fire crews arrived at the residence in the 300 block of Deerfield Valley Road, they found the house engulfed in flames.
A man was flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond, where he continues to be treated for life-threatening injuries sustained in the fire, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
Fire crews recovered the remains of Jacqueline Guerrier, 30, of Arlington, from inside the home, Geller said. Her remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy. She was visiting family at the time of the fire.
At this stage of the investigation, the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature, Geller said. The cause and origin remain under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.