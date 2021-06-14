Arlington’s Torri Huske qualified for her first U.S. Olympic Team on Monday night by finishing first in the finals of the 100-meter butterfly in a time of 55.78 seconds at the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha.
The 18-year-old Yorktown High School graduate entered Monday as the top seed among the eight finalists after breaking a nine-year-old American record in the event in Sunday's semifinals with a time of 55.78. That time also ranked third in the world all-time.
The Stanford-bound Huske also qualified for the Wave II portion of the trials in the 200 butterfly, the 200 individual medley and the 500, 100 and 200 freestyle events.
The 100 butterfly is considered Huske’s signature event.
Huske led Yorktown to this year’s Class 6 state girls swim title. She set national high school records in winning the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.