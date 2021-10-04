Police say armed carjackers struck twice in a Woodbridge neighborhood early Saturday.
Police were first called to the Summerland Heights Apartments in the 1900 block of Gableridge Turn at 2:12 a.m. for a car theft. The victim, a 23-year-old woman, reported that her 2010 gray Mazda 3 was stolen by three unknown men, one of which threatened her with a gun when she confronted them, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The victim had left her car unlocked and running in front of an apartment and as she was walking back to it, she saw the men walk up and get inside, Carr said.
When the victim confronted the men, one brandished a firearm towards her before fleeing in her car. No injuries were reported.
Then at 3:51 a.m., officers were called to investigate a shooting that happened earlier that morning in the area of Summerland Drive and Gardenview Loop. The victim, a 42-year-old man, told police he was driving in the area when he was flagged down by three unknown masked men, Carr said.
During the encounter, one of the men brandished a firearm towards the victim and demanded his car. The victim immediately fled the area while the armed suspect fired multiple rounds, striking the vehicle, Carr said.
The victim returned to the area where he saw one of the men a second time. As the victim continued to drive, the man fired multiple rounds towards the victim’s vehicle, Carr said. The victim then continued to his destination before contacting the police. No injuries were reported.
The victim reported the suspects as a light-skinned Black male, about 5 foot 5 with long dreadlock-style hair; a dark-skinned Black male, approximately 5 foot 5 and a light-skinned Black male about 6 feet tall. All three wore black masks and black clothing, Carr said.
The suspects in the car theft were described as a Black male wearing a black face mask, a red and white sweatshirt and black pants; a black male wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored pants and a white male with with a beard wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. The victim reported that all three had firearms.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
