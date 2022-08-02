Residents of an apartment complex in Falls Church are sheltering in place as police try to talk a gunman out of his home.
The situation started about 5 p.m. when police were called to the 3300 block of Rio Drive for a man seen on an apartment balcony armed with a rifle & shouting threats. Officers continue to negotiate w/the man to peacefully resolve this situation. He is believed to be alone inside the apartment.
Fairfax County police say the man is believed to be alone in the apartment.
Residents of apartments at 6147 Leesburg Pike and 3245 Rio Drive were asked to shelter in place as police "continue to work toward a peaceful resolution," the department said on Twitter.
