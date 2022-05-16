A 16-year-old boy concealing a gun and wearing a ski mask was arrested at Manassas Mall on Saturday, hours after a racially-motivated mass shooting killed 10 people in Buffalo, N.Y.
At 4:45 pm., police were called to the mall at 8300 Sudley Road for a report of a person wearing a ski-style mask seen concealing a firearm before going inside.
Officers found a person matching the suspect's description and detained him after a brief struggle, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said in a news release. Police found he was concealing a firearm in his waistband, and confiscated the gun.
No injuries were reported.
The Manassas teen, who was not identified because he is a juvenile, was charged with possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon, Carr said. He was held at the Prince William Juvenile Detention Center.
Carr said she couldn't speak to a motive for the crime, "but I am glad no one was injured."
The incident came hours after an 18-year-old man opened fire at a Buffalo supermarket in a predominately black neighborhood, the Associated Press reported, wearing military gear and livestreaming from a helmet camera. Ten people were killed and three others wounded in what authorities described as “racially motivated violent extremism.” The alleged shooter, who is white, was arrested at the scene.
