A one-of-a-kind career fair is coming to the National Museum of the United States Army on Jan. 18.
The Army Community Service Employment Readiness, in cooperation with Fort Belvoir Transition Services, Army Education, VA Hire Vets Now and Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, have put a new twist on a traditional career fair to give the military community opportunities to elevate their careers.
“Our vision for this is to help our entire military community … to help them explore ways that they can increase their skills with the end result being to increase their productivity if they’re still in the service, or marketability if they’re transitioning out of the service,” said the Army’s employment readiness program manager, Laureen DuPree.
Rather than simply hosting informational booths for different companies with job openings, the fair will showcase 45 to 50 different organizations that are providing upscaling opportunities. Representatives from local colleges and universities with degree and certificate programs will be in attendance, along with companies offering internships, apprenticeships and other local “learn and earn” opportunities.
“This is the first event of its kind,” said Fort Belvoir’s transition services manager, Charles Freeman. “We’ve done job fairs before but this is the first time we’ve done an event that’s entirely oriented toward education.”
The career fair aims to counteract the disruption the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the job market in recent years by helping those in the military community navigate the work force and use the skills they have acquired from the service to progress their careers.
“We and all the partners involved came together to provide our military community with the opportunity to reenter the job market and re-energize their careers or shift their career focus,” DuPree said. “They bring discipline, they bring leadership skills and they see things through to the end. Military dependents also have unique sub-skill sets like flexibility from moving around so much and the ability to hit the ground running.”
The event will allow members of the military community to network with organizations to enhance their career path with different certification and degree programs, internships and fellowships. The community includes active duty or transitioning military, military spouses, members of the National Guard and reserves and military dependents. The Army Museum is located on Fort Belvoir.
