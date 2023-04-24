During its 115th birthday celebration at Fort Belvoir, the Army Reserve revealed its new logo to kickstart a media campaign aiming to increase recruitment and retention rates.
“We’re all here today because we found our passion and we found our purpose. For many of us, our passion is serving our country and our purpose is defending our way of life,” Luther Thomas Jr., Command Executive Officer of the Military Intelligence Readiness Command, said to the room full of Army Reserve service members gathered April 20 to celebrate.
The Army and Army Reserve have seen a decrease in recruitment and retention rates in the past few years, and are expanding their outreach to appeal to the younger generation through new media campaigns. The Army Reserve’s new slogan, “It’s Your Time,” along with a redesigned logo aims to modernize the Army Reserve’s marketing efforts and inspire prospective soldiers.
“One thing will always remain constant, and that is the importance of the work that we do,” Thomas said. “The Army Reserve plays a critical role in national defense and has contributions not just here at home, but around the world.”
The reveal aligns with the Army’s redefining of its slogan “Be All You Can Be,” which was created in 1980 by Earl Carter, a senior copywriter the N. W. Ayer Advertising Agency. The redefinition and rebranding of both the Army and Army Reserve aims to appeal to young people. Each reveal was announced through a video advertisement that can be found on YouTube, Spotify, Google, GoArmy.com and more.
The new logo for the Army Reserve is a star, similar to the Army’s. Previously, the logo was an emblem of Capt. John Parker, a soldier that famously commanded the Lexington Militia at the opening shots of the American Revolution.
The campaign aims to revamp the identity of the Army Reserve and inspire young people to join by sharing the stories of service members and showing the impact their service can have and the complementary civilian and military lifestyles of Army Reserve soldiers.
“The Army Reserve is the most diverse force in the world… because we come from all over the country. I think about the power that our enemies cannot bring to the fight,” said Brig. Gen. Kelly M. Dickerson.
Dickerson also noted the importance of current Army Reserve soldiers’ involvement in recruiting saying “it's not the recruiters going out there and finding folks, they have a hard enough job getting folks to talk to them and getting them in, we need to be out there telling our stories.”
