The Army Ten-Miler is set to open two official registration sessions two months early this year: March 1 priority registration and March 8 general registration.
Considered the world’s third largest ten-miler, the Army’s 39th annual race will return to full capacity of 36,000 runners in-person on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, at 8 a.m. in Washington, D.C.
“We can’t wait to welcome everyone back for the 2023 Army Ten-Miler and are even opening registration two months early giving runners more time to plan and train. Over the past three years, the ATM community has been very supportive of the race and we’re looking forward to reconnecting with all our runners in person-this year,” Maya Johnson, ATM Deputy Race Director, said in a news release. “Whether you’re in the military or a civilian, a first-time runner, a veteran of many ATM races or fall somewhere in between, you are part of a welcoming and vibrant community that represents the spirit of the Army and our nation.”
In-person race registration transfers are back for the first time since 2019 for registered runners who are not able to use their purchased in-person registration. Runners are responsible for finding their own buyer in order to transfer their registration.
The in-person runner-to-runner transfer program opens July 15 and transfers must be finalized no later than Sept. 1. Full details and instructions will be made available on the ATM website.
Priority registration presented by Navy Federal Credit Union – which opens at 8 a.m. on March 1– is open to ATM Priority Club members (runners who have finished seven or more ATM races, including the 2020 and 2021 virtual version), and to active duty military, National Guard and Reserve. New in 2023, U.S. service members no longer need to use a “.mil” address to register (military status will be verified in-person at the ATM Expo).
General registration presented by General Dynamics opens to all members of the public, including military and the priority club members, at least 13 years old on race day, at 8 a.m. on March 8.
Individual registration remains $89 (plus processing fees), and includes the official, long-sleeve technical race shirt. Runners may also purchase tickets for the General Dynamics Pasta Dinner for $33 (plus processing fees), returning to the Crystal Gateway Marriott.
Registration also opens for the ATM In-Person Youth Run, a non-competitive run for children aged 12-and-under. Registered youth runners get to experience the pride of completing an ATM Youth Run and receive a race bib, t-shirt and medal. Unlike recent years, ATM Youth Run bibs and shirts must be picked up at the ATM Expo, Oct. 6 and 7 at the DC Armory. ATM will not conduct a virtual youth run in 2023 and will not mail Youth Run runner packets.
The only ATM packet pick-up location will be at the D.C. Armory during the two-day ATM Expo presented by Navy Federal Credit Union, on Friday, Oct. 6 and Saturday, Oct. 7. No race packets will be mailed, and there is no packet pick-up on race day.
Limited 2023 Virtual Army Ten-Miler Registration will also open on March 8 and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Registered Virtual Race runners must complete their race between Oct. 8 and Dec. 31, 2023. There will be no transfers from Virtual to In-Person races and vice-versa in 2023.
GWU Law student Luke Peterson and U.S. Olympian Jenny Simpson were the first overall male and female finishers at the 38th edition of the Army Ten-Miler (ATM) last October, in the first in-person ATM race since 2019 after being staged virtually in 2020 and 2021. More than 300 military and civilian teams competed in the 2022 ATM, with the Mountain Post Teams from Fort Carson, Colo. capturing both the Active Duty men’s and Active Duty women’s titles and trophies.
ATM has traditionally drawn 600+ military and civilian teams competing among the thousands of runners traveling to our nation’s capital from all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and as many as 20 countries. Recognized as one of the nation’s premier running events, it is the only race that both begins and ends on the Pentagon reservation. With a course that is USA Track and Field certified, flat and fast, the race is supported by nearly 2,000 volunteers. In addition to the Army’s Race in Washington, D.C., official ATM Shadow Run Series presented by KBR are held at a wide array of overseas military installations. NOTE: all runners must maintain a 15-minute mile pace or better, complete the entire course and finish the race in two hours, 30 minutes to receive an official race time and results.
More details will be added to www.armytenmiler.com in the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.