Since the industrial revolution, man’s missteps, bad decisions and poor assumptions have, according to the science I follow, resulted in dramatic changes to our climate. One has only to read about forests being destroyed by massive fires, water shortages as reservoirs dry up, and changes that affect what grows where to understand we have a problem.
What keeps me awake at night is water. Your cup of coffee’s water is around 3.8 billion years old. Water is a fixed quantity. Only about 3% of it is drinkable. We can’t make more. Considering that the current world population is approaching 8 billion and is estimated to be around 10 billion by 2050 and over 11 billion by 2100, the fact that water is a fixed resource and so little is drinkable is a problem for the future of mankind.
The good news is I won’t be around in 2050. The bad news is your children and grandchildren will be.
This is one of those math problems that can’t be solved on a global level because of borders, wars, politics and free market economics. Some predict the next big war will be about water. The Department of Defense is taking it seriously. It published a Climate Adaptation Plan to define how it will operate and perhaps fight this war in the future.
If the problem can’t be solved globally, what can local governments do to protect our precious water resources for ourselves, our children and our grandchildren?
When it comes to land use and transportation issues, which include acres of development and miles of asphalt, increased pollution, and disruption of our ecosystem and community culture, local governments should do as little as possible.
Money drives land use and transportation decisions under the banner of economic development and tax revenue. The current conversation about data centers trades short-term benefits for the unknown long-term impact. New roads never really solve traffic congestion or shorten commutes because of the economic development that naturally follows.
Perhaps it’s time for Prince William County to slow down regarding land-use and transportation decisions until county officials fully understand the actual systems impact of the many projects under consideration on the lives of those they serve.
The cost of the unconstrained economic development and acres and miles of asphalt might just be devastating to Northern Virginia, while significantly slowing down approval of developments until we truly understand the math and the impact on our water supply has no downside.
Economic development proposals are presented as small pieces of a larger and very complicated system no one really understands. Every approval is based on the hope that the decision “does no harm.” I’m not sure that hope is well placed.
Government is always pressured to “do something” to justify its reason to be. Economic interests devote tremendous tax-deductible resources to defining what that “something” should be. Most residents are usually unaware of the conversations until the bulldozers show up across the street from their homes.
The residents who do understand are outgunned when facing an army of lawyers, consultants, marketing professionals, glossy handouts and professional slideshows. The lure of “more tax revenue” is usually the “what’s in it for us” in those business cases.
I suggest you pour yourself a refreshing class of clean, cold water and enjoy it while you can. What’s the value of that glass of water? It’s priceless.
Al Alborn is an award-winning columnist and member of the Virginia Press Association. His column appears every other week. You can learn more about Al on LinkedIn.
(1) comment
Al, you are wrong on this one. The amount of water is not a fixed product. Water is a product of many chemical processes. We can even make it out of rocks. Now clean water, you know the kind you can drink, that is more concerning. But, we can make more. Many places around the world lack enough clean water. California is one of those places and it just decided NOT invest in technology to desalinize sea water. Dumb mistake. Israel leads the world in this effort, so maybe the anti-Semites in California were offended by that. There will likely be major water shortages in California this fall. You get what you vote for, unless mules cheat.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.