There is no better way to spend a day in Prince William County than a road trip with good company checking out our county’s 300-year history.
In this case, the road trip consisted of some of the historic sites on Prince William’s newly updated African American History trail. My company was Rob Orrison, division manager of the county’s Office of Historic Preservation, and Yolanda Green, a member of the county’s Historic Commission.
The African American History Trail is one of many attractions in PWC. There is also the Revolutionary War, the Civil War, the World War History Trails as well as Civil War Battlefields and several other historical sites.
Orrison said the African American History Trail is the first to try several ideas to make road trips easier on all of the county’s trails and historic places. It is using technology to make history more accessible. In addition to the usual signs and markers, QR codes will link visitors’ devices to online narration about the background and significance of each of the 20 sites. Neabsco District Supervisor Victor Angry is the narrator.
The upgrade is a work in progress. Signs with QR codes for the African-American History Trail are in production, and Orrison hopes they will be installed before Juneteenth. Other trails and sites will be upgraded as funds become available.
Our first stop was the African American Cemetery in Dumfries. This is one of the oldest African American community cemeteries in the County. It contains dozens of burials but few grave stones or markers. Archeologists and preservationists are working to highlight this unique and historic site. This was followed up with stops Batestown, Barnes House, Lucasville School, and the New School Baptist Church. We barely scratched the surface of the African American History Trail. You may find the audio tour of all 20 sites on https://pwcaatour.stqry.app/
Prince William is a living museum of Virginia and America, recording history from its earliest settlers to the 21st century. Tourists seeking to understand exactly how America evolved should put the county on their “must see” list. Residents who ponder our past and wish to educate their children on our community should definitely plan a few road trips to check out our many historic sites.
Winston Churchill said, “Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” Prince William’s government and the Historical Commission have recorded both the bright and dark corners of its past. Take a road trip to see for yourself. Invite family and friends. It will help you learn where we came from and understand how to leverage the successes and avoid the mistakes in the future.
The county’s efforts to make its history accessible are good supplements to the lessons children learn in school. Let them walk that history and hear echoes of voices from the past.
If you have questions about historic sites, want to request a speaker from the county’s Office of Historic Presentation or want more information, contact Orrison at rorrison@pwcgov.org. Green is a subject matter expert on Prince William’s African American History and can be reached at yogig6@aol.com.
Al Alborn is an award-winning columnist and member of the Virginia Press Association. His column appears every other week. You can learn more about Al at alborn.net.
