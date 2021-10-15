Peter Newsham was sworn in as Prince William County’s chief of police on Feb. 1. Eight months has given the chief time to get a feel for our community, and the community an understanding of him. I thought this would be a good time to catch up with Newsham and see how he is doing.
The inaugural Prince William County Community Fair gave us a pretty good idea about Newsham’s emphasis. The police department held this event Sept. 25 to showcase the many facets of police work in the county with displays, activities, pet adoptions and more. Newsham said the event was being planned when he joined the police department, but it fit nicely with his philosophy of promoting a community where everyone is welcome.
Newsham stressed the apolitical nature of the agency he commands. Fostering an environment where the public can respectfully share opinions is his goal. Things can get rowdy now and then. He wants to ensure our community remains civil in the often passionate discussion of ideas in our polarized environment.
The chief’s prior home, the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, is a complicated place with a lot of moving parts. Newsham brings a lot of experience in how to use technology and intelligence assets to maintain a civil society.
I was pleased to hear Newsham’s focus on integrating available sources of intelligence to aggregate data better. He emphasized the judicious use of biometrics, analytics and other evolving tools in maintaining the peace while recognizing the privacy issues involved.
Making sure these tools are used appropriately is the chief’s goal. He pointed out that technology such as license plate readers are key in resolving real-time issues such as Amber Alerts, kidnapping and crimes in progress.
Body-worn cameras are an important tool in the chief’s toolbox. He emphasized that the focus of men and women in uniform is to treat the public fairly and with respect. Newsham can use body-worn cameras to evaluate interactions between police and the public and resolve any issues that arise.
Newsham understands that the county’s police force does not reflect the demographics of the residents it serves, and he plans to correct that. Recruiting that diverse force is a priority for the department. His interest in using technology to solve problems includes using demographic data to understand what the county’s population looks like. Newsham stressed that everyone has a fair shot at a successful career and advancement as a member of law enforcement in the county.
Now would be a good time for people who might have dismissed a career in law enforcement because of incorrect assumptions about who is welcome to check out careers in the Prince William Police Department. There are two requirements to join and remain a member of the police force: integrity and honesty. Violating either will get you fired.
I like Newsham. His time in Washington prepared him for just about anything Prince William has to throw at him. He grasps the nature of our diverse community, the polarization that is occurring here and across the country, and the role of the police department in maintaining a civil society in the middle of it all. Chief, welcome to Prince William.
Al Alborn is a political and social activist in Prince William County. His column appears every other week. You can learn more about Al at www.alborn.net and LinkedIn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.