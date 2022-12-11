I like the senior breakfast menu at IHOP – their “Rise and Shine” is my favorite. I stopped there for breakfast one Saturday not long ago. As I waited for my order, I reflected on my last column, about Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger.
The first time I ever discussed segregation with someone who actually experienced it was during my interview with Davis-Younger. She freely shared incredibly personal details too numerous to mention in my column. My emotional responses ranged from being stunned and having goosebumps to resisting tears.
Davis-Younger shared the details without bitterness. She recognized that the world had changed and focused on making the world even a better place than she found it.
As I sat in IHOP, I couldn’t help but reflect on the world Davis-Younger described and the way things are now. I sat among people of every flavor and color engaged in the most fundamental of human actions – sharing a meal. A symphony of languages filled the air. From my amateur ability at guessing languages, I surmised Hispanic families sat on my left and right. I picked up some European languages, a Middle Eastern conversation and perhaps an African dialog.
IHOP was busy. Everyone signed up on the same list to be seated and waited their turn. No one was turned away. The only privilege I saw was immediate seating given to first responders in uniform. No one objected. The wait staff reflected the community.
As I enjoyed my breakfast, I realized that IHOP offers a pretty good example of what it means to be a majority minority. Some accept the new reality of being a statistical minority better than others.
Prince William County is luckier than most. Mark Twain’s famous quote offers part of the reason: “Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness, and many of our people need it sorely on these accounts.”
Our diverse community has a high percentage of active duty service members and military veterans, diplomatic corps from the United States and other countries, contractors with experience overseas and immigrants from every part of the world. My 12 years overseas in the Army broadened my perspective. The tolerance for hate goes down as one’s experience in the world expands.
Hate still exists. You can never really get inside someone’s head and make it go away. It is difficult to change what someone has been groomed by their family, their religion or their cultural environment to believe; however, you can change their behavior through public policy and peer pressure.
I wish more members of minority communities who suffered discrimination would share their stories like Davis-Younger shared hers with me. Hearing firsthand accounts about the world a person grew up in is very different from reading anecdotal tales.
This unscientific sample of Prince William’s population at IHOP gave me a sense we are doing something right. Hate might still exist; however, it isn’t tolerated in our community.
And if you are one of those folks itching to post a hateful comment about this column, how about meeting me for coffee to discuss instead? My “office” is My “office” is Grounds Central Station in Old Town Manassas. I’d love to understand how you learned to hate.
Al Alborn is an award-winning columnist and member of the Virginia Press Association. His column appears every other week. You can learn more about Al at alborn.net.
