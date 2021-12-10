I am a big fan of the CBS Network’s “CSI Vegas” series and all the spinoffs that followed. When I learned that the Prince William County Police Department has one of the best crime scene labs in the state, I decided to learn more.
The police department quickly approved my request to tour the lab and watch the CSI team in action. When I rang the doorbell, I was sort of hoping to hear the CSI theme song. No luck, but the rest of the tour did not disappoint.
Lt. Mike Hustwayte, deputy commander, administrative services bureau; 1st Sgt. Gary VanDyke, lab director; Sgt. Jeremy Johnson, assistant lab director, and crime scene investigator Andrea Feldman gave me the background on the facility and showed me around. Feldman is the “real deal,” an experienced CSI who would fit right in the TV series.
As we wandered around the lab, I got to watch other investigators in action. Just like the TV show, Brian Bellow was sorting through evidence envelopes. Corey Morrell was working on photo gear. I was allowed to go into the fingerprint lab to watch fingerprint examiner Stephanie Megan Woody in action. I watched other CSIs preparing photos to be used as evidence. All of this was from a distance through glass windows, as I was not allowed to go anywhere near actual evidence.
Prince William’s was the first local police department in Virginia to be accredited as a Crime Scene Unit by the ANSI National Accreditation Board. The lab is equipped with state-of-the-art gear, such as its full-spectrum imaging unit for fingerprint processing, one of only three in local Virginia police departments. The emphasis in this discipline is sound science.
Feldman explained the thread that holds the complex challenge of crime-solving together. CSIs follow the evidence wherever it leads. A scrupulous chain of control of evidence must be maintained. The lab must be absolutely impartial as it processes the bits and pieces. I learned that crime scene investigations are collaborative. Solving problems often requires other resources from within the department, other police departments and CSI labs across the state or the country or even federal agencies.
To connect the many dots involved in solving a crime, travel is often required. Feldman traveled to New York for a high-profile case, the murder of Keith Reed Jr., for which she received national attention. Reed was superintendent of Clymer Central Schools, and Feldman performed the initial forensic investigation of suspect Anthony Taglianetti’s vehicle on Sept. 28, 2012. Taglianetti lived in Woodbridge. Feldman testified about the results of her analysis during the trial, and Taglianetti was found guilty.
I discovered this isn’t a job for the faint of heart. CSIs are on-call around the clock 365 days a year. There are no holidays when duty calls. They must approach their work with absolute impartiality. The slightest mistake can put identification and conviction of alleged criminals at risk.
Whenever you read about the conviction of a criminal, you may thank a lot of people who quietly work behind the scenes to take criminals off the streets and make our community safer. The crime scene investigators are one important part of the Prince William Police Department who make sure convictions happen.
Whenever I run into a police officer at a coffee shop or on the street, I try to thank them for what they do. This is my chance to thank all of those folks who work behind the scenes to keep our community safe – in this case, CSIs. Thank you for your service.
Al Alborn is an award-winning columnist and member of the Virginia Press Association. His column appears every other week. You can learn more about Al at www.alborn.net and LinkedIn.
