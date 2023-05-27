Weapons scanners have officially been approved for many Prince William County schools. This mitigates the obvious threat of a student bringing a gun, knife or explosives into a classroom.
The four-year lease will cost the division $10.7 million, with an additional estimated $725,000 annually in stipends for school staff to man the “security lanes.”
While this will give teachers, staff, parents and students some comfort that the school system is protecting them, it is more theater than fact. The obvious threats are easy to mitigate. It is the asymmetric threat that the school system should be worried about. When you do something to address the obvious, those who might do harm simply look for a different approach to do harm.
An asymmetric threat is something that is difficult to anticipate – and hard to stop. Examples include the Oklahoma City bombing and 9/11. Those were threats that, in spite of the enormous budgets spent on the Department of Justice, the Department of Defense and the intelligence community, eluded those whose job it was to protect Americans from attack.
You may have noticed that there has not been a major attack on the homeland since 9/11. We all sleep a little easier these days. That isn’t an accident. The intelligence community was reorganized after 9/11 – transitioning from several separate agencies to an integrated community under the purview of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) with the goal of sharing information.
The events leading up to 9/11 were pretty much captured in several different systems. But nobody was responsible for “connecting the dots” – ergo, the DNI was formed.
Likewise, the Department of Homeland Security was created. It integrated several missions previously spread among several other federal agencies. Once again, the goal was to “connect the dots.”
The key to our nation’s security, the reason there have been no attacks on the homeland since 9/11, is good intelligence. Bits and pieces of related information available to different agencies and departments are now shared and acted upon.
If we really want to secure Prince William schools, as well as all schools across the state and country, an integrated intelligence approach is required. In the case of Virginia, that would be an agency that “connects the dots” and can identify and predict events that are taken as a whole and within context before they come to fruition.
A gun purchase, a mental health crisis, a child acting out, an adult suffering from severe depression, a personal or professional issue or grievance are some of the dots that when connected identify threats to soft and hard targets. Schools are a particularly soft target.
As long as schools have windows, allow students to enter and leave in large groups, host large outdoor sports and civic events, the risk of another massacre exists.
If we really want to protect schools and our community, the answer is an intelligence architecture that “connects all of the dots” of events and behavior that might pose a public safety risk. Although I am sure people feel warm and fuzzy about the planned weapons scanners in Prince William schools, they are simply a bit of theater paid for at public expense.
The information is all out there. It is just in a lot of different places. Connecting the dots, good intelligence, is the real answer to preventing the next massacre. That is where our security budgets should be spent.
Al Alborn is an award-winning columnist and member of the Virginia Press Association. His column appears every other week. You can learn more about Al at alborn.net.
