Drag shows and performers have received a lot of attention lately. Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears brought the issue front and center when she claimed drag queens are doing lap dances and pole dancing in public schools.
In spite of the fact that there’s no evidence of a wave of pole dancing in public schools, her claim has been widely quoted. I suspect few of those drumming up hate against drag performers have actually attended a drag show. Because I had never been to one, I thought I should see for myself before weighing in.
I attended a drag brunch last month at Three Monkeys Pub and Chophouse in Old Town Manassas. It was hosted by one of Northern Virginia’s most popular drag queens – Ophelia Bottoms.
The short answer to what I found out is that drag shows are tons of fun. The crowd was young and diverse. There were couples, families and kids of every flavor, although I was the only gray- haired 75-year-old there.
I sat at a table with four 20-something women. At first, I felt a bit out of place. My apprehension was misplaced. For a couple of hours, I felt about 50 years younger as they ignored my age. We had a lot of fun together.
There is a lot of talk about drag queens “grooming children.” Full disclosure, I did see a lot of “grooming” at this event. The children of families who attended were being groomed to accept people of every flavor, color and predisposition. We need more of that – it was a refreshing change from people interested in grooming children to hate others.
After the show, Ophelia and I sat down for a chat. The demand for drag shows is huge. She does four or five a week. While we hear a lot of objections to drag shows and read about protests, people showing up with AR-15s and legislation discouraging them, Ophelia shared that she hasn’t experienced much of that in Northern Virginia.
If you have ever taken your children to Walt Disney World or similar venues, you probably noticed their delight at the many people wandering around for their entertainment dressed in character. Opera, ballet and theater are no different.
Drag shows are just one more entertainment option. Drag performers are typically men dressed in flamboyant female costumes lip-syncing and dancing to recorded tunes to entertain the public. It’s good fun as they wander around the room performing carefully rehearsed numbers.
This was a family-friendly show. Just like movies, television and theater, drag shows come in many flavors. I understand there are adult-only versions. Now that I have attended one, I understand the appeal. Drag shows may not be for everyone, but they do draw a lot of fans.
The next drag show at Three Monkeys (which has announced it will close May 21) is a Mother’s Day brunch on Sunday from noon until 2 p.m. Ophelia said it will be special and a bit sentimental. I recommend the eggs benedict.
You can follow Ophelia’s schedule on Facebook. If you haven’t been to a drag show, I suggest you withhold your opinion until you have actually attended one. If you don’t like drag shows for any reason, don’t go. I only ask that you don’t spend a lot of time trying to take away this simple pleasure from people who do enjoy them.
It’s a free speech and liberty thing. I’m a fan of both of those also.
Al Alborn is an award-winning columnist and member of the Virginia Press Association. His column appears every other week. You can learn more about Al at alborn.net.