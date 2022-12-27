I have been a member of and occasional donor to the ARTfactory in Old Town Manassas for a long time. I enjoy looking at the creative products of others in every form.
I am a familiar face to the staff at the ARTfactory as I show up once or twice a month to enjoy the ever-changing exhibitions in its gallery. The latest exhibition, "Sunrise to Sunset” by Nova Plein Air Artists, touched a nerve. I have always wanted to master painting one thing: clouds. There are a lot of clouds in the current exhibit.
The ARTfactory is an appropriate name for this unique community resource. It offers art to the public in many forms. Whether your interests are theater, watercolors, photography, oil painting or more, the ARTfactory has something to ‘tickle your interest.” It offers programs for children and adults and satisfies those who wish to create and those who appreciate the creations of others.
Talya R. Conroy recently took over as the new executive director of the ARTfactory. I touched base with Conroy to get her take on its future.
“The ARTfactory is a safe space where members of our community can take the time for themselves to try something new, pick up a new hobby and give local performing and visual artists a place for them to do the things they love the most,” Conroy shared. “What I love the most about the ARTfactory is the caliber of our instructors as well as the opportunities we provide to everyone in our community. We have so many things going on here, and there is room for everyone to participate.”
I have taken watercolor classes before with modest success and thought I would try one more time. I met Mike Flynn, one of the instructors at the ARTfactory, while wandering around Manassas during a Gallery Walk. Flynn was doing his thing in front of the Freedom Museum, and his easy style appealed to me. Flynn shared that he teaches watercolors at the ARTfactory, so I immediately signed up.
Surrounded by much better artists, I quickly recognized I was out of my league. By chance, I sat next to Marisol Coy. Her work is part of the current exhibit in the ARTfactory’s gallery. It was a bit intimidating watching Coy’s creations come to life as I struggled to paint something that looked like… well… something.
I asked Coy why she was attending a course on watercolors. “I like the transparency of watercolors and the speed of the process,” she explained. “Watercolor is an easy medium to transport that allows me to make quick sketches and color studies. I then like to use those Plein air studies to create larger oil paintings in my studio.”
Linda Johnson, an accomplished local author and watercolorist, sat across from me. She illustrated her own book in watercolors, “Hope and Hardship: Pioneer voices from Kansas Territory.” Linda continues to attend art classes to improve her craft.
And then there’s me. Fortunately, Flynn is a patient instructor who is used to teaching students with different skills and talents. I left his class with a greater appreciation of the fundamentals, the proper brush strokes, a few secrets of the craft and a couple of mediocre works of art. To be clear, “mediocre” is a huge step forward for me.
Now, I’m off to the mountains to paint some clouds! The view is better on Skyline Drive.
Al Alborn is an award-winning columnist and member of the Virginia Press Association. His column appears every other week. You can learn more about Al at alborn.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.