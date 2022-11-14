“You have some big shoes to fill!” That was the refrain Court Squires, the new executive director of the Prince William Conservation Alliance, kept hearing from folks calling to congratulate her.
Squires is replacing Kim Hosen, who is retiring Jan. 1 after founding the alliance and serving as its executive director for 20 years. She will remain on the board after retirement.
The Prince William Conservation Alliance is a nonprofit serving Prince William and surrounding communities. It works to explore and protect our natural areas, encourage their enjoyment and increase community involvement in stewardship opportunities.
I spotted Richard Louv’s book, “Last Child in the Woods,” on the alliance’s bookshelf. It discusses the staggering divide between children and the outdoors. Louv links the lack of nature in the lives of today’s wired generation to some of disturbing childhood trends, such as the increases in obesity, attention disorders and depression. The conservation alliance’s programs are the antidote to what Louv calls “Nature Deficit Disorder.”
Its engagement with the community and educational programs for children and adults contribute to a literate electorate informed about the impact of land use decisions and articulate in sharing their concerns. Local government is driven by those who show up. The alliance arms those who show up with the most powerful tool in their arsenal: knowledge. Hosen is usually the lead for the community’s advocacy on conservation issues, and has a good record of success. She now passes the torch to Squires.
I chatted with Squires at the alliance’s office. She comes well-armed for the job, understands Hosen’s legacy and plans to maintain the momentum. Squires has dual bachelor’s degrees in conservation biology and journalism from Boston University, an International Business Studies Certificate from VCU and master’s studies in organizational dynamics at the University of Pennsylvania.
She also has a history of consulting with various national and global nonprofits and conservation campaigns and an extensive background in operations, development and outreach.
“My priorities are safeguarding land and water resources that directly impact our drinking water, various existing and potential human health issues, wildlife habitats and our rich history,” Squires said. “Once erased, environmental and historical landscapes can’t be replicated.”
Although Squires doesn’t assume her new position until January, she is already working with the nonprofit’s board, staff and volunteers to prepare programs such as the annual spring Bluebell Festival at Merrimac Farm. She said the organization will continue to host events across the county “that span everything from trail exploration and stewardship lessons to native plant knowledge and local wildlife identification.”
Volunteers and money drive the existence and success of community nonprofits. Little stands between those who hire the best lawyers and consultants to advance their financial interests and the public who might object to data centers, more asphalt roads and other scars to our community. The Prince William Conservation Alliance is on the public’s side. If you want to join, volunteer or donate visit www.pwconserve.org. If you worry about who will be protecting our community for your children or grandchildren, consider remembering the alliance in your will or trust.
Hosen did leave some big shoes to fill. But I think Squires is going to fit right in.
Al Alborn is an award-winning columnist and member of the Virginia Press Association. His column appears every other week. You can learn more about Al on LinkedIn.
