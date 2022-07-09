I’m the fishing guide at the Warrior Retreat at Bull Run. The mission of the retreat is to give active duty military and veterans recovering from the wounds of war, along with their families, a chance to take a break, relax, reconnect and reset.
This is particularly valuable for (but not limited to) military members whose treatment includes long stays, sometimes 12 to 18 months, at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. A break offers welcome relief and can help the healing process. Families also share the pain – few recognize that those who wait also serve.
After my last fishing outing with a guest and his family, I wondered how the retreat was doing. Dianne Polk, the operations director, was happy to catch me up. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted many things in our community. The retreat’s ability to support wounded warriors took a hit. Like most organizations, they adapted, modified health and safety procedures and reduced services for a while.
To my surprise, the retreat continued to serve warriors and their families during most of the COVID pandemic, with only four months of downtime. Everything was harder. Walter Reed quarantined its patients. Rules on how to disinfect the houses and how to interact with candidate guests, along with mask and vaccination requirements, created challenges. All were overcome one at a time.
Guests can take advantage of the over 40 cost-free, off-site activities. These include my fishing outings, helicopter tours, horseback riding, art and canine therapy sessions and visits to museums, shooting ranges, crime labs, vineyards and events at the Hylton Performing Arts Center.
The Retreat survives thanks to strong community support. As with all not for profit volunteer organizations, they always need more of everything. There are lots of ways to get involved. Volunteers of every flavor are always welcome. Sponsorship for Warrior families, events, and many other projects are available. Cash and in-kind donations are appreciated.
The PENFED Foundation has been particularly generous. They contributed $300,000 to help build a second house at the Retreat, and just signed up to contribute another $300,000 for a third house. The third house is estimated to cost $1,000,000. The Retreat now has to raise the rest of the funds.
Raising money to support wounded warriors and their families is a full-time job. I was surprised to learn that the retreat doesn’t have tax-exempt status. Polk said they have been pursuing the status for quite a while, and it’s up to the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. Chair Wheeler, the retreat could use a little help with this.
It’s been a while since I could take a fellow warrior and his or her family fishing on a local lake. I’m an old vet who worked out my own baggage over the years. Volunteering at the retreat gives me a chance to give other vets and their families a break. Giving back is part of my healing process. I’m not sure who benefits more – the warrior and his or her family or me.
To learn more about the Warrior Retreat at Bull Run, visit willingwarriors.org. The occasional “thank you for your service” isn’t enough. Hand salute to the many volunteers, donors and others who help the retreat. They also serve. I hope you join them.
Al Alborn is an award-winning columnist and member of the Virginia Press Association. His column appears every other week. You can learn more about Al on LinkedIn.
