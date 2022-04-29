May is National Foster Care Month. The foster parents I know are very special people. They open their homes and, more importantly, their hearts to children facing a variety of challenges who need a safe place to stay for a while.
According to the Virginia Department of Social Services, “Foster care is intended to be a temporary rather than a long-term solution for children who have been removed from their birth family homes for reasons of neglect, abuse, abandonment or other issues endangering their health and/or safety.”
Northern Virginia Family Service (NVFS) has been on my radar for a long time. This organization provides a broad spectrum of services for those who live amongst us and need some help now and then. This nearly 100-year-old nonprofit served about 35,000 participants and their families in the past year.
Over two-thirds of their clients live below the federal poverty level. They serve Northern Virginia’s most vulnerable population with programs related to housing, hunger, health and mental health, educational disparities and workforce development.
Liz Boddye recruits foster parents for NVFS. As we start National Foster Care Month, I had a chat with Boddye to learn more about the process. She shared that the best place to start is the NVFS website’s section on foster care and adoption, which includes links to training, certification and continuing education.
Should you decide to become a foster parent and get certified to do so, NVFS is with you 24/7 to provide support. Kids who need foster care often come with issues. It takes a special kind of person to help a child survive the trauma they may have experienced. NVFS offers a complete suite of training and education to give foster parents the skills they need.
Boddye emphasized that the primary goal for children in foster care is to be reunited with their family. But that doesn’t always work out. Adoption then becomes an option.
The qualification process for foster parents is rigorous. Candidates undergo extensive background checks, interviews and training. What I like most about NVFS is they are secular in philosophy and recognize that families come in lots of flavors.
For more information, check out the NVFS website. If you are interested in being a foster parent, send Liz Boddye an email (lboddye@nvfs.org) for more information. You can also find her at the 2022 Spring Forward Foster, Adoptive and Kinship Family Fun Day on Saturday, April 30, from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the George Mason Science and Tech Campus in Manassas. Stop by to chat if you have questions about becoming a foster parent.
NVFS offers many ways to help with its mission and make our community a better place. If you always aspired to work for a nonprofit, NVFS is hiring. Boddye said the organization has a particular need for case managers, along with several volunteer opportunities.
You can also contribute to the NVFS mission by attending its “Road to Independence” gala May 13 at Wolf Trap.
After chatting with Boddye, I walked away knowing that the most important qualifications to be a foster parent are a big heart and lots of love. If that sounds like you, contact her for more information on how to be a foster parent.
Al Alborn is an award-winning columnist and member of the Virginia Press Association. His column appears every other week. You can learn more about Al on LinkedIn.
