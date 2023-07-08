My fly fishing routine starts with breakfast at the Frost Diner in Warrenton. I then take Route 211, a scenic route that passes several wineries, to the Thornton Gap entrance to Shenandoah National Park.
From there, I usually park at the trailhead to one of the many mountain streams I fish. This time I chose my favorite mountain stream, Jeremy’s Run, to search for my target species – native brook trout.
After hiking about a mile down the stream, I paused for my usual cup of coffee while rigging my fly rod. Many people obsess over which fly to use; however, experience has informed me that brook trout are constantly hungry and will eat anything that looks like a bug. After spotting trout waiting for something edible to float past, I cast above them into the riffle that feeds their pool. As I cast into the water, I wondered if this would be my last cast.
At 75, the hike down and up the mountains isn’t as easy as it used to be. I’m in good health, but osteoarthritis has taken its toll. My pace is slower, and I am not quite as steady as I once was. My strength is showing signs of age. As I walk past the steep cliffs that border Jeremy’s Run, I ponder how difficult it would be to climb out should I tumble down it. I wondered if this would be my last hike in the mountains.
I’m pondering a lot of lasts these days. I love my old four-wheel-drive SUV because it has room to sleep in the back when I’m out and about in the mountains. When I drive by a car lot, my eyes linger on the newer models, maybe a hybrid or a sport sedan – or should my old SUV be my last vehicle?
I now look for streams that don’t require a long hike, have cabins and lodges instead of campgrounds and restaurants instead of freeze-dried meals, and offer a slower pace.
Slowing down a bit and looking for comfort over adventure has its advantages. It’s a time to reflect, remember, and think about how one wishes to spend the days that are left. Memories of past adventures take on new importance. In economics, scarcity theory drives value. As the time I have left goes down, its value goes up. Decisions regarding how I spend that time become more important.
I have been writing this bi-weekly column for almost 10 years. This one is number 188. At about 600 words per column, I have written about 113,000 words. Some of the columns were hits; others bombs. Since success is measured in how many people actually read what I write, my best columns were also my worst. The subjects that generated the most hate and controversy were the most successful. The occasional death threat was a sign of success.
While writing my previous columns, I asked myself if each one should be my last. I’ve decided to answer that question: Yes, this is my last column. I hope younger voices step up to tell us what they are interested in, what they like or dislike and what the world they want to live in should look like. Those of us born in the last century shouldn’t attempt to define the future for them.
I think I’ll grab my fly rod and hit the Rapidan River. It’s an easy walk. I still have a few casts left, but never know when it will be the last. That is how life should be lived – cast every time as if it might be your last.
(3) comments
Nice article. Refreshing to read something that has nothing to do with left vs right.
Take a load off!
Thanks for all the pieces. They did spark some entertaining and relevant discussions that address the zeitgeist of Northern Virginia.
👍
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.