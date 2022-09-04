Hate is a business. Politicians, candidates, religious leaders and philosophy entrepreneurs seeking power – or a buck – are masters of recognizing easy targets to bring together people looking for a common enemy. Targets of hate evolve as society and government policy is written to protect the “target of the day.” The haters simply move on to a new group.
This issue hits close to home with me. I would have been a target of hate in the state and perhaps serving jail time if Loving v. Virginia hadn’t struck down state laws banning marriage between individuals of different races.
The Virginia Values Act passed in 2020 protects against discrimination in employment, housing, public spaces and credit for LGBTQ+ people, women, people of color, veterans, unmarried and divorced people, seniors and people of faith. This act codifies the liberty everyone deserves. Virginia is the first state in the South and the 21st state in the country to protect LGBTQ+ people from discrimination.
A lot of people are just beginning to unpack the impact of the Virginia Values Act on their businesses, state and local services and interactions with protected communities. The Casa BruMar Foundation is hosting an event later this month to help people understand the Virginia Values Act – “LGBTQ+ Symposium 2022: Building Bridges.”
The foundation’s focus is bridging the gap that leaves the LGBTQ+ community behind when it comes to equality in education, social services and human dignity in Virginia and Prince William County. I sat down with Evelyn BruMar, the foundation’s founder, to learn more about this event.
BruMar said the goal of the event is to facilitate communication and provide information from all stakeholders, regardless of their role in society. It is a 360-degree examination of the LGBTQ+ community, the businesses and government agencies that serve them, and the community in which they live, love, work and play.
Businesses need to understand the rules and their obligations to treat all protected classes equally to ensure everyone enjoys the rights they deserve and are entitled to. One bad decision by an uninformed manager, employee or human resources department could be an expensive mistake.
BruMar also explained that the seminar will explore how the LGBTQ+ community might respond to discrimination. Simply walking away is no longer the answer if someone believes they have been treated unfairly when applying for a loan, buying a house, purchasing goods and services or handling a myriad of other public interactions.
Generations are groomed to hate because parents pass their prejudices on to children. I have no illusion that public policy will actually cause people to change the hate they inherited. The greater goal is to protect the targets of those prejudices from violence, discrimination, humiliation or other acts those groomed to perpetuate them might inflict on others.
A civil society doesn’t require that we all agree. It does require that we recognize that liberty is the right of all of us, not just the special province of some of us.
Al Alborn is an award-winning columnist and member of the Virginia Press Association. His column appears every other week. You can learn more about Al on LinkedIn.
