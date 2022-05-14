A call from Don Shaw changed Danica Roem’s life in an instant.
“You live in the 13th [District],” Shaw said. “Have you given any consideration to running against [Bob] Marshall?”
That call took Roem from her job at a kabob restaurant to the Virginia General Assembly. After defeating the incumbent Marshall in 2017, Roem now represents parts of Prince William County, as well as the city of Manassas Park, in the House of Delegates. The path she traveled is documented in her new book, “Burn the Page.” I found the book so compelling that I decided to share a bit of it.
At this point, I wish I could embed a heavy metal riff or two. You will have to read the book to understand why.
The establishment never entertained the thought that Roem could win anything. The consensus was, “Who in their right mind would vote for a transgender woman who belts out songs as front singer for a heavy metal band, and tells the world about it?” Even InsideNoVa’s editorial page publicly doubted her suitability and qualifications. Some in the Democratic Party thought otherwise.
It turns out voters understood that beneath that public persona is an award-winning journalist who spent over 10 years delving into the issues that affect their daily lives. Roem knew what the people really wanted and focused on a single issue near and dear to the hearts of her constituents – fixing Route 28 now.
As the book details, the people she serves have now sent her to Richmond three times – she was re-elected in 2019 and 2021. Roem makes it clear that the road to Richmond is paved with excellent constituent service and an understanding of what people really care about.
“Burn the Page” describes the dark hole for someone transitioning from the person the world sees one as to the person one was born to be. High school and life in general can be hard for people trying to figure out exactly who they are, where they fit and what nature intended them to be. The path isn’t easy. As Roem points out, many out there think they should have a voice in how others should live their life.
Roem documents a life that is a beautiful example of ignoring rules written by some regarding how others should live. Probably the biggest takeaway is that she broke pretty much every rule in the political campaign handbook. Roem had opposition research done on her life and delivered it to the Republican Party and Marshall on a silver platter. That eliminated those “gotcha” moments that are the staple of campaign mailers.
It turned out that the folks who put Roem in public office don’t care about the footnotes of her life. They are more interested in her signature issue: fix Route 28 now. Roem didn’t get elected three times for following the rules. She wrote her own rules. If you are considering a run for public office, or want to keep the one you have, you might want to read “Burn the Page.”
The book is PG-13 but compelling reading and is available online and at major booksellers. I would recommend it for anyone facing discrimination, self-doubt or challenges because of race, gender, nationality, religion or whatever as an example of how one can rise above just about anything. If your child happens to be affected by one of the aforementioned, read this book.
There is more to come for Danica Roem. The sequel to “Burn the Page” should be interesting. I’m looking forward to the movie, and wonder who will record the heavy metal soundtrack? I understand Metallica is still touring.
Al Alborn is an award-winning columnist and member of the Virginia Press Association. His column appears every other week. You can learn more about Al on LinkedIn.
Can the Media please stop reporting perennial political tribalism and please start featuring news about people who are concerned about Northern Virginia's future...like in 2032, 2042, 2052?
