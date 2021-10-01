Former Coles District Supervisor Marty Nohe remains one of my mentors regarding local politics. When I decided to share my thoughts about public comment time, he was my first call for a little background.
Nohe shared some history regarding what used to be called “citizens time.” He joined the Prince William Board of County Supervisors in 2004. That was before social media or many other ways we use today to easily communicate were available. Next to sending a letter, citizens time was the easiest way for residents to talk directly to the board. Maybe someone needed a stop sign erected, a street light repaired or a pothole patched. Perhaps it was a complaint about some policy.
That was then. Things have changed. The Prince William School Board recently experienced what public comment time looks like these days. It wasn’t pretty. Similar scenarios have plagued other public bodies in the region. The events of Jan. 6 plus the lingering shadow of COVID-19 and disagreements about mitigation measures linger in everyone’s mind. People on both sides of the dais are a little jumpy.
I chatted with School Board Chair Babur Lateef about public comment time. Lateef understands the public’s desire to speak directly to the board and is working to accommodate public comments while also conducting School Board business. He shared that the best way to communicate with elected officials is via email or a written letter. Board members often read, ponder and reference each written communication they receive.
What many don’t understand is that public comment time before any government body in Virginia is a privilege, not a right. Before 2020, there was no legal requirement for public comment time, except when a public hearing was required on a specific issue. The 2020 General Assembly added this language to the state code: “the governing body shall provide members of the general public with the opportunity for public comment during a regular meeting at least quarterly.”
No elected body in Virginia has an obligation to conduct public comment time more than once every three months. People often bring up the First Amendment and the right to free speech, but that is not an absolute right.
Reasonable limits may be placed on most rights and freedoms. There are many other ways to express one’s opinion. Anyone with a smartphone can weigh in directly on any board agenda item directly via SpeakUp! Prince William. The school system offers the same option via a public comment form. And emails to either board have no limits on comments or attachments.
Citizens comment time has no legal impact on the supervisors or the School Board. Board members are well aware that a small group of vocal citizens do not speak for the almost 500,000 people they were elected to represent. Those people who don’t show up are leaving decisions to the boards. Either board could simply do away with citizens comment time if it becomes burdensome to the conduct of county business (other than the “once every three months” rule).
Considering the direction citizen comment time has taken lately, this might be a good idea. I, for one, don’t particularly enjoy seeing the theatrics of a few cause the business of governance to be delayed until the wee hours of the morning.
Al Alborn is a political and social activist in Prince William County. His column appears every other week. You can learn more about Al at www.alborn.net and LinkedIn.
