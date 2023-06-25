What are those strange bugs on your tomatoes? Why is your tree dying? How can you get rid of the weeds in your yard?
At a couple of the local farmer’s markets – among the vegetable stands, pottery displays, food vendors and entrepreneurs selling all kinds of wares – are people with the answer to those questions and many other horticultural mysteries. The folks with the answers are Virginia Cooperative Extension-Prince William (VCE-PW) Master Gardener volunteers.
Master Gardener volunteers man “Ask a Master Gardener” plant clinics at Manassas and Dale City farmers markets and the Prince William County Fair. I stopped by their Manassas clinic a couple of weeks ago to pick up some free seeds and decided that their story might be interesting.
To learn more, I chatted with VCE-PW’s new Master Gardener coordinator, Valerie Huelsman. Master Gardener volunteers and those who have used VCE-PW resources may recognize Huelsman as the Best Lawns coordinator.
Before joining VCE-PW, Huelsman was an environmental analyst and branch lead for Prince William County’s mosquito forest pest management branch. She is a Virginia Master Naturalist with a deep background in horticultural and environmental issues.
Huelsman said Master Gardener volunteers working the clinics provide answers to a number of horticultural questions, such as how to take care of your lawn, how to deal with the bug eating your strawberries or tomatoes or what disease is attacking your apple tree.
The clinics are just one of many VCE-PW resources that help with your lawn and garden questions and issues. If you can’t make it to one of the farmers market clinics, the extension’s horticulture help desk is available. Client hours are Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; appointments are preferred (call 703-792-7747).
You can also email questions or request an appointment at master_gardener@pwcgov.org. Samples of plants, bugs or whatever are welcome at the farmers market clinics or the help desk.
Lots of websites, magazines, newspapers and friendly neighbors dispense gardening advice. Some of that advice doesn’t apply to Northern Virginia’s climate, soil or temperate zone and is of dubious value. If you want Virginia Tech research-based advice for our particular community and your unique needs, Virginia Cooperative Extension and a Master Gardener volunteer is your best source.
Huelsman discussed some of the many other services Master Gardener volunteers provide to our community. They conduct a number of classes at their teaching garden and online and provide information regarding how to eliminate non-native invasive plants and insects.
My personal favorite program is BEST Lawns. A BEST lawns-trained Master Gardener volunteer will visit your home, collect a soil sample and measure your lawn area. You will then receive a BEST Lawn Care Handbook and a customized lime and fertilizer plan for your lawn.
To check out the many services and programs Master Gardeners offer, go to the VCE-PW’s Agriculture and Natural Resources webpage. For the latest news regarding Virginia Tech research, invasive pests and educational opportunities, follow them on Facebook and Twitter.
If you are really into gardening and want to learn more or share your knowledge consider becoming a Master Gardener, give the horticultural help desk a call, send them an email or check out VCE-PW’s website.
VCE-PW provides advice and education to residents via Master Gardener volunteers committed to our environment and the community they serve. What these volunteers do is not a business – it is their passion.
Al Alborn is an award-winning columnist and member of the Virginia Press Association. His column appears every other week. You can learn more about Al at alborn.net.
