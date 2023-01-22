An earlier column, “You can be anything you want to be,” (Nov. 24) generated a lot of interest. In that column, Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger shared what it was like to be Black in Prince William County. They weren’t all pleasant stories.
Readers either loved or hated that column. Some appreciated learning about a darker part of Prince William’s past. Others would just as soon forget it and move on. As the Spanish philosopher George Santayana said, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
It started out as just a column. After publishing it, I realized it contained an oral history about segregation and discrimination that most think of only in passing these days. I stopped by the Ruth E. Lloyd Information Center (RELIC), part of the county’s library system, to look for more documentation about the history of Blacks in Prince William. The staff could point me to only three references. Stories about the lives and history of white Prince William residents fill its shelves.
Albert Williams, a Woodbridge resident, read my column and called me. He shared memories of what it was like to grow up in Prince William in the mid-1900s. Some were pleasant memories, some were anecdotal stories, others were painful recollections.
Williams is 82. I realized I was listening to important history that would be lost if not captured during his lifetime and asked if he would mind sharing it for posterity and future generations. Williams agreed, saying he wanted to “fill in some of the many blank pages” in local history.
Bill Golden, a genealogist and videographer, agreed to help document Williams’ story. Golden set up his mobile studio in Williams’ living room and captured a few of his many stories.
Williams just scratched the service of life well lived. He was a soldier, a successful actor, a world traveler, an interesting person. He is publishing a book, “Beyond Kankey Hill,” that documents his life. He shared the draft manuscript with me. It is more “missing pages” in Prince William’s story.
For example, Williams shares that Kankey Hill Road got its name because it bordered on a cluster of “colored people” with kinky, “kankey” hair. Friends and family members told Williams that the road was renamed “Smoketown Road” because there were a lot of smoky, dark-colored people living on that road.
Williams also writes about his life in New York, his successful acting career, his time in the Army, his European travels, and his return to his home in Prince William. If you have ever been to Freedom High School, Northern Virginia Community College’s Woodbridge Campus or the nearby area along Interstate 95, you stood on land he once owned.
Golden’s video on Williams is linked from on Prince William’s Genealogy and History Facebook page. Williams’ video is one of its most popular. People are interested in the “missing pages” of Prince William’s history.
There is a lot of history about Prince William in the minds of the older Black residents who still live here. When they are gone, that history goes with them. Some prefer that be the case. Golden plans to keep capturing Prince William’s undocumented history by doing more videos. People interested in participating in this project can contact him at norfolk1956@gmail.com. We need to remember our past.
Al Alborn is an award-winning columnist and member of the Virginia Press Association. His column appears every other week. You can learn more about Al at alborn.net.
(1) comment
"For example, Williams shares that Kankey Hill Road got its name because it bordered on a cluster of “colored people” with kinky, “kankey” hair. Friends and family members told Williams that the road was renamed “Smoketown Road” because there were a lot of smoky, dark-colored people living on that road."
The Kankey Hill Rd. Historical account may or not be factual, but I can't say that for Smoketown Rd., As in your interview it presents as hearsay as well:
Per the Prince William County Historical Commission:
The village of Minnieville passed into history around the mid-20th century when this area began to be developed into what is now Woodbridge and Dale City.
Today the Lake Ridge Commuter Lot in Occoquan sits on the general location of the community of Agnewville, sometimes known as Chinntown or Smoketown. Founded by newly freed African-Americans, the town boasted a store, a restaurant, gaming hall, and homes for numerous families.
Originally named Agnewville, the area was also referred to as Chinntown, because nearly half of the families in the village had that surname. Later the area was more commonly known as Smoketown after the dense clouds of smoke that were produced by the nearby sawmills. The community began to fade during the 20th century after the main north/south highway was relocated from Telegraph road to U.S. Route 1.
Today the street signs for Smoketown Road and Minnieville Road and two Prince William County Historic Commission Road Markers are the only reminders we have of these once thriving communities.
https://www.potomaclocal.com/2016/03/09/lost-towns-where-was-minnieville-and-smoketown/
