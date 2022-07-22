I think everyone has finally agreed that our planet is experiencing a dramatic environmental change. People can argue about the cause, but the effect is hard to ignore. Forest fires rage in the West. Rivers and reservoirs are drying up. Temperatures are rising.
When the government addresses these problems, it tends to think of big solutions and sweeping public policy. I support these big solutions; however, I also recognize that small solutions matter. Homeowners make decisions every day that affect the environment. Awareness about choices is key. What flowers and shrubs should I plant? What products should I apply to my lawn?
Douglas W. Tallamy makes the point in his book, “Bringing Nature Home,” that everything in nature is connected. Our environment has evolved to create a tightly coupled food chain among all the plants, bugs and animals that live there. Simply put, every living thing is some other living thing’s lunch. If you disrupt this food chain with non-native plants, which displace native species, critters suffer and disappear.
Virginia Cooperative Extension-Prince William has several classes and programs to help homeowners contribute to improving our environment and water quality. The Best Lawn Program is a good place to start for advice and questions about your yard.
But what about the critters who hang out there? The extension service has a program that helps create an environmentally friendly property that supports our native critters. The service partners with the Northern Virginia Audubon Society to train Master Gardeners to be Audubon Ambassadors advising residents about the Audubon at Home Wildlife Sanctuary program. Master Gardeners offer clients the opportunity to participate in Audubon at Home as part of a Best Lawn Program visit.
Certifying properties as wildlife sanctuaries is a volunteer-driven project of the Northern Virginia chapter of the National Audubon Society and its partners. It promotes citizen participation in conserving and restoring local natural habitats and biodiversity.
A commitment to create and maintain a healthy property is required to participate. Those wanting to be certified generally have to reduce pesticide and fertilizer use, conserve water and protect water quality, remove invasive non-native plants, plant species native to our area, reduce area covered by lawn grass, and support birds and other wildlife.
To learn more, I contacted Leslie Paulson, a Master Gardener for the extension service and lead for our county’s Audubon at Home program. She invited me to join a couple of Audubon ambassadors, Ellen King and Christina Hastings, on a visit to Dr. Cindy Smith’s property.
As an associate professor in George Mason University’s Department of Environmental Science and Policy, Smith is unusually qualified as a candidate for the Audubon at Home program. Her property proved to be ideal for certification. It is 10 mostly wooded acres allowed to go to natural succession for the past 22 years.
One of the roles of an Audubon ambassador is to find out what improvements the clients want and advise accordingly. Smith is interested in more native fruit trees and specific native plants. If you want professional help, her family business, MowCow, offers native plant installations and maintenance plans.
Richard Carlson’s book, “Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff,” makes the point that it’s all small stuff. That applies to the many decisions homeowners make regarding their yards, woods and gardens. Properties of all sizes small and large are candidates for certification. If you are interested in taking the first small step toward a better world, apply for the Audubon at Home program here: audubonva.org/aah-consultation-request-form.
Al Alborn is an award-winning columnist and member of the Virginia Press Association. His column appears every other week. You can learn more about Al on LinkedIn.
(1) comment
Yes Al the climate changes. We have four seasons, and water is wet. Boiling oceans and ice ages mark the past. Grow up and find something worthy to write about instead of eco left wing politics.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.