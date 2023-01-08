I’m an Eagle Scout. Every now and then, I am invited to a Scouts’ Court of Honor for new Eagles. My friend Ehsan Islam invited me to attend a Troop 5404 Court of Honor recently to watch his son, Safa, become an Eagle.
I became an Eagle Scout in 1965. These ceremonies bring back a lot of memories. I ran into Bill Evans, a fellow Eagle Scout. Evans earned his Eagle in 1958.
We reminisced a bit on how things have changed, yet in so many ways stayed the same. Canvas has been replaced as a tent material by high-tech polyester or nylon. Meals are cooked using propane stoves instead of a campfire.
Some things never change. Scouts still learn how to paddle a canoe and what to do if it tips over, how to tie knots and lash structures, which plants are safe to eat and which are not and many other useful skills. Perhaps what has changed the least are lessons in leadership, citizenship and outdoor stewardship.
Richard Louv’s book, “Last Child in the Woods,” discusses nature deficit disorder. Louv believes direct exposure to nature is essential for healthy childhood development and for the physical and emotional health of children and adults.
In a world in which children are glued to television, smart phones, video games and other electronic diversions, Scouting ensures they grow up with a well-rounded view of the world and an appreciation for the outdoors. In an environment affected by global warming, ever-shrinking natural resources and continued development, awareness of the importance of nature in our lives is important.
The best way to get your kid outdoors is through your local Scout troop. There is no substitute for waking up in a tent to the smell of pine and the sounds of nature, building a fire to keep warm, and learning how to live “off the grid” now and then. Over 135 merit badges allow Scouts to explore sports, crafts, science, trades, business and careers. Each requires discipline to complete all of the requirements.
Like many institutions, Scouts have evolved along with society. The Scout troop of my youth was literally a boys club. Now, scouting is open to girls, the LGBTQ community, and pretty much anyone who wishes to join and adhere to the Scout Oath and Laws. Youth protection training is required for any adult desiring to work with Scouts. The program is under constant review to ensure it is advancing diversity, equity and inclusion.
You can find scouting near you online. Evans said troops come in different flavors and interests. Some focus on camping or climbing, others trips to places like the beach and a few might be interested in robotics. He suggests “shopping” a bit to find the troop that fits your child’s interests and family lifestyle.
When I earned my Eagle so many years ago, I never realized the impact it would have on my life. People notice this short footnote on a resume or college application and understand what it means – discipline, confidence and good citizenship. Every parent should consider adding Scouting to their child’s life experiences to give them an advantage in the competitive world that awaits.
Adults need to get outdoors, too. You will find information online to become an adult volunteer. Extensive training is offered in leadership, outdoor skills and youth protection. What’s camping with your kid worth? It’s priceless.
Al Alborn is an award-winning columnist and member of the Virginia Press Association. His column appears every other week. You can learn more about Al at alborn.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.