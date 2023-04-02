I wrote about my 73rd birthday a couple of years ago. The title still resonates: “Death is highly overrated.”
As I shared in that column, I have already died a couple of times. Trust me, it is not an experience you want to rush into. I beat death and lived to tell about it. There are a number of lessons I have learned about growing older. For those of you sharing my journey, here are a few.
When deciding where to sit, always consider your strategy for getting up. Suddenly high school geometry and an understanding of angles and fulcrums become useful. The height of a seat and what you can grab onto when getting up is always a consideration. If you made a bad seating decision, don’t be afraid to ask for a hand getting up.
Slip-on shoes are perhaps one of man’s greatest inventions. The long-handled shoe horn might qualify as a close second. You won’t appreciate this until you get a hip replacement.
Select a cane you like now. Pick something with a bit of style and panache. Trust me. You will need it eventually.
I am surprised how my bespoke suits, sport coats and fine shirts have shrunk by simply hanging in my closet. On the flip side, it gave me a chance to reconsider my retirement wardrobe. A modicum of dignity while focusing on comfort became my goal. The thrift store appeared pleased with my old wardrobe. I did keep one suit and tie for funerals – that includes my own.
You might be surprised to learn that there is no established age to join the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP). Anyone can join. For a modest annual fee, you will receive both the organization’s magazine and bulletin, which contain a wealth of useful information and advice about all aspects of health, finances and living a better life. The discounts available are reason enough to join.
Gracefully accept help from the younger generation when offered. Regardless of one’s opinion of youth today, I have discovered they are quick to extend simple courtesies to make life easier for aging Boomers such as myself. I am not offended when someone holds the door for me or offers their seat for my comfort. Their generosity is appreciated. My thank you is sincere.
After adjusting to retired life, I suddenly recognized that I had some valuable assets at my disposal – time and experience. People who are busy commuting many hours a week to their job, running a household and raising families are at the mercy of local government. Ironically, while those who govern are paid with our tax dollars, those representing business interests expend tax-deductible time and resources influencing decisions that affect us all. Many retired folks in Prince William County understand that game all too well. We can help level the playing field for residents too busy to engage.
I now press for a deeper investigation of all of my physical symptoms and ask a lot of questions. To the consternation of doctors, I spend time looking up symptoms before seeking medical attention to identify possible diagnoses. What had been diagnosed for years as acid reflux turned out to be a Type 3 heart block. In the end, the wrong diagnosis for all those years almost killed me.
The most important lesson to share is if it feels like you are dying don’t be afraid to call 911. Trust me – guessing wrong may cost you your life. If I hadn’t made that call, I wouldn’t be writing this column.
Al Alborn is an award-winning columnist and member of the Virginia Press Association. His column appears every other week. You can learn more about Al at alborn.net.
