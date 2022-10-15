Helen Zurita has been on my radar for a long time. I decided to head to her office at the East End Mobile Home Park for a chat. I wanted to understand how a chef for a local hotel evolved into an effective community activist.
Zurita was looking for a way to leverage her personal experiences to help others. Problems at the mobile home park provided that opportunity. In 2016, after years of unrepaired sewer leaks and other problems, the city of Manassas declared the mobile home park a health hazard.
She understood what the residents felt because she lived it once and realized her calling to step up and speak for them. She has been poor, homeless and the victim of government agents who really didn’t care or understand – and was determined not to see the East End residents share that experience. The city planned to resolve the problem by buying the park and evicting its 357 residents, who lived on 57 lots.
The ability to speak “truth to power” is a skill few have. I’m not sure Zurita realized she had that skill until she started addressing the mayor and council members. I suspect she was easy to dismiss. In retrospect, it is perhaps better characterized as “they didn’t see her coming.” Zurita became the de facto leader of an informal group devoted to saving the park.
Zurita credited many people, groups and organizations who helped solve the problem. In 2018, CFH (Catholics for Housing) came to the rescue. CFH bought the property, repaired the sewer problems, fixed the roads and made other improvements. Zurita is now the community liaison with an on-site office.
Sensing that well-meaning elected officials usually don’t have personal experiences with the problems she grew up with or the challenges faced by the folks who live in East End, Zurita decided to run for office as a voice for the voiceless. She ran for City Council and the House of Delegates. She didn’t win either contest, but I sense those were dry runs for future endeavors. Political power is just one more tool in her toolbox to help others.
Helen Zurita strikes me as a woman who is evolving and just beginning to realize her full potential. A lot of people talk about helping the poor, the homeless and folks down on their luck. Zurita has lived it. She cares about others who share that journey. I hope she throws her hat in the ring again.
I sent Zurita a copy of Saul Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals.” It’s probably the best reference out there for community organizers. I told Zurita she will recognize a few of his rules. She has already figured out how to talk truth to power and how to organize to influence public policy. Alinsky would be proud of her.
Zurita has significantly expanded her mission. She provides food and clothing to anyone in our community when a need arises and will help them to find assistance paying rent or utility bills. She gave a shout out to Catholic Charities, Northern Virginia Food Rescue, Marriott, Manassas Baptist Church and other generous donors.
If you want to support her mission with an in-kind or monetary donation or something you want recycled in a meaningful way, call her at (571) 201-6226. Zurita is planning celebrations for Halloween, Christmas and other events. And CFH’s run/walk for affordable housing is scheduled for Oct. 23 in Occoquan. Maybe I’ll cheer you on as you breeze by.
Al Alborn is an award-winning columnist and member of the Virginia Press Association. His column appears every other week. You can learn more about Al on LinkedIn.
