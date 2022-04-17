I remember counting pushups for Austin Haynes at his old office in Old Town Manassas to raise money for the Prince William Boys & Girls Club. That is just one of the many events he has held to raise thousands of dollars for local charities that provide opportunities for children.
When I attended the ribbon-cutting for the Northern Virginia Bioscience Center, I discovered that Haynes’ “day job” consisted of creating opportunities for community entrepreneurs. It was interesting enough to chat with Haynes and learn a bit more about the project and the man behind it. For the record, the fish and chips at Monza in Old Town Manassas, where I interviewed him, is excellent.
Haynes is a senior vice president for Holladay Properties. When I asked Haynes about his business strategy, he shared, “I look for projects that have been talked about for a long time and need to be built.”
The conversation about building a wet lab in Prince William County started in 2013. Projects like this have a lot of moving parts. Haynes’ job is to handle developments on the East Coast from start to finish. Patience and the long view are required to pull it off.
With support from the business community, Prince William government, the state of Virginia and many partners, Haynes pulled off this complex public/private partnership and officially opened his creation with a ribbon-cutting in late March.
The Bioscience Center provides 30,000 square feet of flexible lab space that can be arranged to provide platforms for a variety of projects, along with a conference center and access to some specialized equipment. As I walked around this impressive facility, I understood this is the “garage” for a new generation of companies that need access to a very specialized space to jump-start their life science business.
I love projects like this. It is at Innovation Park, an appropriately zoned space for industrial and scientific uses. We often talk about “job creation.” The center is about “business creation.” Pretty much every Fortune 500 company started in a garage or on someone’s kitchen table. The center is a “garage” for venture capitalists and entrepreneurs who want to start a business that requires lab space.
These businesses create jobs in Prince William. People who work in these jobs stay out of the perpetually over-capacity commute to somewhere outside of our county to work. Their wallets also stay in our community, benefitting local businesses. This results in more entrepreneurial opportunities to create businesses to serve these employees and expands opportunities for “in-place” employment for new and existing businesses.
We need more projects like this. Our community has one of the most highly educated populations in the country. It’s time to tap that talent and encourage these folks to consider putting a good idea they have been kicking around to work.
We also need visionaries within our community who know how to take a good idea and make it happen. Austin Haynes is such a person. The lab is just one of the many projects Haynes has in play.
If you are one of those folks who has a good idea in the biosciences, but needs a place to get it off the ground, space is for rent now. Check out wetlab.pwcded.org for more details.
Austin Haynes, thank you for your service to our community.
Al Alborn is an award-winning columnist and member of the Virginia Press Association. His column appears every other week. You can learn more about Al on LinkedIn.
